Child molestation: Relatives, neighbours found culprits in most cases

PESHAWAR: Most of the rapists and killers of young girls and boys in the last several years were either found to be close family members or people living in the neighbourhood of the victims who could easily access them.

The children were killed by the accused as they feared the victims would reveal their identity and crime to their families that could land them in trouble. To avoid being identified, the rapists committed another major crime of killing the victims.

One of the two accused, Kamran, arrested for sexually assaulting and murdering a child, ‘A’, in an Afghan Refugee Camp in the limits of the Khazana police station on August 29 is a close relative of the victim girl. Another accused, Aman, is known to the family as well.

Police said the other day both the accused had been arrested within a couple of days and their DNA samples sent to the laboratory.

“They should be hanged publicly so that no one else commits such a crime in future. No one can imagine the pain our family went through after ‘A’ faced cruelty by a relative,” said the father of the victim. He said Kamran was the son of his nephew while the other accused lives in the area.

The accused admitted before the police that they had taken ‘A’ to the fields and Aman allegedly strangled her so that she could not tell her family about them after they committed the crime.

In the last several years, many of the rapists and killers arrested by the police either proved to be relatives or people living in the area and were known to the victims.

There was anger among the villagers of Badaber and nearby villages after a girl child was killed and her body was thrown into a graveyard after setting it on fire a couple of years back.

Police later arrested a neighbour of the victim girl who told the cops that he sexually assaulted the child when she came to his house where he was alone. Officials said he later killed the girl and burnt the body to destroy any evidence. The body was recovered from a deserted place. The angry villagers had set fire to the house of the accused after he was arrested.

A grade-3 girl student was assaulted and murdered in the Nowshera district a few years back. The police later arrested the accused who happened to be a friend of the father of the nine-year-old victim, whose body was recovered from a graveyard.

On a number of occasions campaigns were launched on social media to educate families as well as children about how to avoid unfriendly touch, especially by the people known to them. A huge majority asked for strict punishments by the courts as well as a social boycott of such criminals.