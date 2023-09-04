 
Missing child found dead

By Our Correspondent
September 04, 2023

MANSEHRA: The body of a 13-year-old child, who had gone missing from Tangiyan locality the other day, was recovered here on Sunday. Usman, son of Sultan, a resident of Tangiyan area near Hazara University, was stabbed by unidentified killers and his body was left in a deserted place. Local residents expressed concern over the murder, while the police said they were investigating the case.