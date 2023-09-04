Centres established to promote interfaith harmony

Rawalpindi: Under the vision of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali has inaugurated Misaq Centres to promote interfaith harmony in the garrison city.
Misaq (harmony) Centres will play a role in protecting the rights of minorities and solving problems faced by them in society, the Rawalpindi Police spokesperson said. The two Centres have been established at Police Station Cantonment and Police Station Bani.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani, SP Potohar, SDPO Cantonment, DSP Security, learned scholars, Anjuman Tajran, Christian, Hindu and Sikh communities participated in the inauguration ceremony. Addressing the occasion, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali said that the Misaq Centre was established in Rawalpindi to protect the rights of minorities, their lives and property to promote inter-faith harmony.
The minority communities were playing an imperative role in developing the society, Khurram Ali said. "All possible facilities will be provided to the minorities in the Centres and inter-faith harmony will be promoted through cooperation and mutual respect," he said. The establishment of the Misaq Centre will help to facilitate minorities'' problems on an urgent and priority basis.
Islamabad:The Swiss Government has announced the Excellence Scholarship for Pakistani students for the academic year...
Islamabad:National University of Medical Sciences has once again achieved a remarkable milestone by orchestrating the...
Rawalpindi:The Water and Sanitation Agency on Sunday urged the citizens not to throw garbage and solid waste in...
Islamabad:The National Commission for Human Rights held a consultation regarding the Federal Shariat Court judgement...
Rawalpindi: Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan urged the motorcyclists to use safety helmets for their own safety....
Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a youngster for torturing his old father and threw him out of the house in the...