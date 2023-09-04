Son arrested for torturing father

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested a youngster for torturing his old father and threw him out of the house in the jurisdiction of Naseerabad Police Station, the police spokesman said.
A senior citizen filed an application stating that his son Amir tortured him brutally and threatened to kill him. At the request of the father, the police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and arrested the accused Amir. SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan said that all legal requirements will be fulfilled to punish the accused. “But violence on old age parents is unimaginable and deplorable,” he added.
Islamabad:The Swiss Government has announced the Excellence Scholarship for Pakistani students for the academic year...
Islamabad:National University of Medical Sciences has once again achieved a remarkable milestone by orchestrating the...
Rawalpindi:The Water and Sanitation Agency on Sunday urged the citizens not to throw garbage and solid waste in...
Islamabad:The National Commission for Human Rights held a consultation regarding the Federal Shariat Court judgement...
Rawalpindi: Chief Traffic Officer Taimoor Khan urged the motorcyclists to use safety helmets for their own safety....
Rawalpindi: Under the vision of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, Regional Police Officer , Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali has...