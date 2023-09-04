USC Rawalpindi-II fails to provide relief to public as corruption aplenty

Rawalpindi:Already suffering from inflation and electricity bills, the public is facing multiple problems in utility stores in Rawalpindi-II jurisdiction where the majority of stores remain closed half of the day, some stores have been found allegedly involved in selling subsidised items privately in open market shops while expired items are being sold in the stores as well.

Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Senior General Manager (Media) Anayatullah Dola has assured to take strict action against these malpractices assuring the public will get relief from stores soon. Around 50 government-run stores were set up here in Rawalpindi-II jurisdiction but they have literally failed to provide relief to the poor public. The government-run stores in Banni, Khayaban, Mareer Hassan, Misriyal, Sadiqabad, Haidri Chowk, Allah Wala Chowk, Muslim Town, Asghar Mall, Khanna Daak, Chungi No 4, and several others remain closed till 11:30 or 12:00 noon, while the government has fixed time to open stores at 9:00 am. The concerned staff with the full backing of big bosses remain involved in selling subsidised items privately in open markets. The expired items are also being sold in these openly, consumers of these areas alleged. The consumers have complained that government-run stores were the only ray of hope for them where they could purchase some items at lower prices than open market shops. But, stores remain closed a maximum of time.

The consumers have alleged that stores remain closed due to a shortage of necessary items. Taking to The News USC senior general manager (Media) said we have taken up this serious issue. “We will never spare any person involved in this crime,” he warned. He said that providing relief is the first priority of USC but some bad fish were trying to create unrest situation. I will discuss this issue with the managing director and general manager (SOS) and we will take strict action against this mismanagement, he warned.

USC authorities have failed to stop the sale of expired items at different USC outlets in Rawalpindi despite complaints by consumers.

Expired food items such as dry milk, red chilies, jams, rice, flour, pulses, soap, porridge, ghee and some other items are being sold at USC outlets in Rawalpindi, consumers claimed, regretting that the authorities are not taking any action against responsible officials. Some key post officers from Rawalpindi-II on condition of anonymity said that store staff with the full backing of bosses was involved in selling subsidised items like ‘atta’, ghee, sugar, pulses, etc. privately in open market shops. The government has provided subsidies to poor people who were beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) but corrupt staff continuously sell items privately in open market shops, the officers claimed. The government-run stores remain closed most of the time because of a shortage of items as staff sell the majority of stock privately in open market shops, the officers claimed.

In 2014, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) took strict action against responsible officials and suspended 156 staff members during a crackdown on the sale of expired items at USC outlets.

Sources said that in most cases, the regional managers, who are responsible for ensuring supply to the USC outlets, force the lower staff to sell expired and unhygienic food items for their vested interests. “Once again, this practice is underway here in Rawalpindi for many days,” sources alleged. According to information, a 20-kilogram bag ‘atta’ is selling at Rs2800 here in government-run stores and Rs3200 here in open market shops, 1-kilogram sugar is selling at Rs146 but in open market shops it was selling at Rs180, 1-kilogram utility ghee is selling at Rs423 but in open market shops it was selling at Rs480. Similarly, there is a price difference of Rs2 to Rs35 here in government-run stores and open market shops.

Talking to ‘The News’ poor people belonging to different walks of life said that utility store corporation (USC) is the only ray of hope in this time. No doubt, government has snatched each and everything from public but poor people can get relief of some coins from USC still. “We are appealing to higher authorities to monitor this situation otherwise it will create an unrest situation among public,” people bemoaned.