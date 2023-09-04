Auditor General conducts three courses

LAHORE:Auditor General of Pakistan wing, Performance Audit Wing (PAW), Lahore conducted three courses - ISSAI standards & guidelines, Performance audit cycle-planning phase and “Performance audit cycle-execution phase” which attended by 52 officers across the country.

Goals of the course on ISSAI standards & guidelines was to familiarise the participants to the concepts of ISSAI standards, guidelines and principles for the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) across the globe which stipulates that the concept and establishment of audit is inherent in public financial administration as the management of public funds represents a trust and audit is not an end in itself but an indispensable part of a regulatory system. Topics covered in course performance auditing cycle planning phase were introduction of PSR & its components.