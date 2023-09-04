Naqvi visits model cemetery

Caretaker chief minister on Sunday visited Shehr-e-Khamoshan being built along Sundar Road, Raiwind. The chief minister reviewed facilities being provided for burial there and inspected various sections, including waiting area, ablution and funeral place and ambulance service.Mohsin Naqvi stated that burial facilities had been provided in an organised manner, adding that the cemetery would be built in other cities as well on the pattern of Sundar Road, Raiwind. He underscored that it was need of the time to establish latest graveyards with the increase in population, adding that all requirements with regard to the latest graveyard had been fulfilled there.

It was informed during the briefing that 127 kanals of land with a capacity of more than 12,000 graves had been reserved with a four wall, funeral and ablution place and an ambulance service. The burial fee has been reduced from Rs10,000 to Rs3,500. Model graveyards are also being built at DG Khan, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Rahim Yar Khan and Sahiwal. Secretary Local government gave a briefing about the graveyard. Provincial Minister for Information & Local government Amir Mir, chief secretary and officials concerned were also present on the occasion.