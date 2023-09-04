Special package to be prepared for growers on CM’s directive

LAHORE:On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a special package would be prepared to provide facilities to the cultivators of the province.
Mohsin Naqvi sought comprehensive recommendations for the preparation of the special package.Chairman Planning & Development Board, Secretaries of Agriculture, Livestock, Irrigation, Finance and a team comprising officials of Punjab Bank would prepare recommendations for the package.
The chief minister also sought a durable plan for the establishment of a Model Agricultural Market in every division. Pesticides, agricultural equipment, fertilizer and seeds would be available in the model agricultural market, he added.
