Special package to be prepared for growers on CM’s directive

LAHORE:On the direction of Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a special package would be prepared to provide facilities to the cultivators of the province.

Mohsin Naqvi sought comprehensive recommendations for the preparation of the special package.Chairman Planning & Development Board, Secretaries of Agriculture, Livestock, Irrigation, Finance and a team comprising officials of Punjab Bank would prepare recommendations for the package.

The chief minister also sought a durable plan for the establishment of a Model Agricultural Market in every division. Pesticides, agricultural equipment, fertilizer and seeds would be available in the model agricultural market, he added.