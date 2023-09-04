UET reopens after summer break

LAHORE:After annual summer vacation, the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore will reopen on Monday (today).

A UET spokesperson said that in the light of the instructions of UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman a screening camp had also been organised under the supervision of Prof Dr Muhammad Mushtaq, Senior Warden, and Dr Shehzad Ali, Chief Medical Officer, where complete examination of the students and their belongings was being carried out. After check-up, all students of Fall semester 2023, undergraduates and postgraduates were sent to the hostels on Sunday.