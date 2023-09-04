‘Polio Outbreak Response’ campaign starts from today

LAHORE:In order to respond to positive environmental samples, the Punjab province is all set to start a polio eradication campaign from Monday (today).

The campaign, titled Outbreak Response (OBR), will be held partially in two districts, including Lahore and Rawalpindi. Only 29 union councils of Lahore and four tehsils of Rawalpindi will be part of the campaign which will continue for seven days. Two last days will be dedicated to reaching Not Available children.

Meanwhile, Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider on Sunday chaired a meeting at her office to review arrangements made for a 7-day special anti-polio campaign. The meeting discussed the progress of the previous anti-polio campaign. Addressing the meeting, the DC stressed a coordinated strategy for preparation of a micro-plan and special attention on training of polio teams so that vaccination targets could be achieved. The deputy commissioner instructed Health Department officials to adopt measures for coverage of the children who could not be vaccinated during the previous campaign.

She directed the assistant commissioners to deal with refusal cases and to communicate with the parents to get their children vaccinated. Rafia Haider appealed to parents to cooperate with the administration to ensure that all children under the age of five receive anti-polio drops. The meeting was briefed that more than 0.2 million children would be administered polio drops during the drive in the provincial capital. More than 6,360 polio teams would participate in the drive.