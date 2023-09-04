 
Monday September 04, 2023
Lahore

Prisoner dies in hospital

By Our Correspondent
September 04, 2023

A 35-year-old prisoner of Camp Jail died in hospital on Sunday. The victim was identified as Nadim, a resident of Chungi Amarsadu. On the day of the incident, his condition went critical, on which he was rushed to the hospital where he expired. Nadim was imprisoned in the jail in a drug case. The body was shifted to the morgue.