 
close
Monday September 04, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Newborn found dead

By Our Correspondent
September 04, 2023

LAHORE:A newborn girl was found dead at a heap of garbage in the limits of Yakki Gate police on Sunday. Police suspected that an unidentified woman had thrown her illegitimate baby to conceal her sin. The body was removed to the morgue.