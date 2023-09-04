 
Monday September 04, 2023
Ex-SHO arrested for taking bribe from drug dealers

By Our Correspondent
September 04, 2023

LAHORE:Former SHO Shahdara Saghir Maitla was arrested on charges of accepting crores of rupees as bribe from drug dealers. Saghir took bribe and understated the seized narcotics. He absconded after appearing before the inquiry committee. A team constituted by DIG Operations Lahore arrested him by using modern technology.