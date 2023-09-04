Gunmen kill seven worshippers in northern Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen have killed seven Muslim worshippers and injured three others in two separate attacks on mosques in northwest Nigeria´s Kaduna state, police said on Sunday.

Suspects from criminal gangs -- referred to as bandits -- opened fire on Friday on worshippers in Saya-Saya community in Ikara district during evening prayers, killing six people, Kaduna state police spokesman Mansir Hassan said in a statement.

“At about 8:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Friday, we received information from Saya-Saya village that six persons were killed while performing last prayer of the day... in a mosque,” Hassan said. The gunmen then moved to neighbouring Tashar Dauda village where they attacked another mosque, killing one person and injuring three others, he said.