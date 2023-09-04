25 civilians killed in 48 hours in Sudan

WAD MADANI, Sudan: Five civilians were killed by bombs that “fell on their homes” in Khartoum, a Sudanese medical source told AFP, a day after an air strike in the city´s south killed at least 20 civilians.
Residents of the war-torn capital reported the city was again pummelled by artillery and rocket fire Sunday, in the fifth month of war between the army and paramilitary fighters. “The death toll from the aerial bombardment” in southern Khartoum late Saturday “has risen to 20 civilian fatalities”, according to a statement from the neighbourhood´s resistance committee. They are among many volunteer groups that used to organise pro-democracy demonstrations and now provide assistance to families caught in the line of fire.
In an earlier statement, they said the victims included two children, and warned that more fatalities went unrecorded, as “their bodies could not be moved to the hospital because they were severely burned or torn to pieces in the bombing”.
