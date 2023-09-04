French-Israeli diamond magnate ‘held’ in Cyprus

NICOSIA: French-Israeli diamond magnate Beny Steinmetz was arrested in Cyprus on a Romanian warrant seeking his extradition over an unserved sentence, his spokesman said on Sunday, as Cyprus police confirmed the arrest of an Israeli national.

The foreign national was arrested at Larnaca International Airport on Thursday under a Europol arrest warrant issued by Romania, a police spokesperson told AFP. He appeared at a Larnaca court on Friday for an extradition hearing, which is scheduled to resume on September 8.

A Romanian court had sentenced Steinmetz in absentia to five years in jail in 2020 for setting up “an organised criminal group” in a series of land deals between 2006 and 2008 that cost Romania an estimated 135 million euros ($152 million).

“Steinmetz was temporarily held by the Cypriot authorities, during his arrival at the Larnaca airport, due to an European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by the Romanian authorities,” a statement from his spokesman said.