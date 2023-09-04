Uganda foils bomb attack on church: police

KAMPALA: Uganda police said on Sunday they foiled a bomb attack on a cathedral in Kampala and detained a man accused of trying to detonate an explosive in a crowd of worshippers.
Hundreds of congregants were evacuated from the Rubaga Miracle Centre Cathedral in the capital city after a man tried to enter the grounds carrying an explosive, said police spokesman Patrick Onyango.
“We have carried out a controlled detonation of the improvised explosive device which was made of nails, a motorcycle battery, a charger and a telephone handset which was to be used in the attack,” he told reporters outside the cathedral.
He said police trailed the man after receiving a tip off about a possible attack on a house of worship, and discovered the bomb inside his backpack when he was stopped and searched. He said police were pursuing three other men after the suspect, 28-year-old Ibrahim Kintu, revealed that he may have had accomplices.
TRIPOLI: It´s midnight just before the weekend. Traffic snarls the corniche in Tripoli, where improved electricity...
KANO, Nigeria: Gunmen have killed seven Muslim worshippers and injured three others in two separate attacks on mosques...
DAMASCUS: Nearly four million Syrians students in government-controlled areas returned to school on Sunday, braving...
TEHRAN: Two female Iranian journalists will spend around a month behind bars as part of a three-year partly suspended...
LONDON: The UK government vowed on Sunday to “do what it takes” to ensure pupils´ safety, after scores of schools...
JAKARTA: Indonesia is introducing a golden visa scheme to attract foreign individual and corporate investors in an...