Australia to help boost security in Solomon Islands

SYDNEY: Australia said on Sunday it will help boost security in neighbouring Solomon Islands by sending additional personnel to cover both the Pacific Games in November and next year´s general elections.

Australian security staff were first deployed to the capital Honiara in November 2021 after anti-government rioting, working alongside personnel from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and New Zealand as well as the local police force.

“At the request of the Solomon Islands Government, Australia has extended its contribution to the Solomons International Assistance Force (SIAF) until June 2024 to assist with security for the national general elections,” a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said in a statement.

“Australia is proud to be Solomon Islands´ primary security partner, and will also deploy additional security personnel to support the Pacific Games in Honiara.”

Sending more Australian personnel comes after Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare signed a new pact with Beijing in July allowing China to maintain a police presence in the developing South Pacific nation until 2025.