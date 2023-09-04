Syrian president Assad scraps notorious military field courts

BEIRUT: Syrian President Bashar al-Assad announced on Sunday the scrapping of military field courts where thousands are thought to have been sentenced to death without due process, but activists remained cautious about the move´s impact.

Assad issued a legislative decree “ending the work” of the original 1968 proclamation that created the courts, the presidency said in a statement. “All cases referred to the military field courts are to be referred... to the military judiciary,” said the statement posted on the Telegram messaging app, adding that the move went into effect immediately.

According to a 2017 report from rights group Amnesty International, the military field court´s rules and proceedings “are so summary and arbitrary that they cannot be considered to constitute an actual judicial process”.

It said military field court trials take just a few minutes. It added that thousands of people detained at the notorious Sednaya prison had been killed in mass hangings after “trials” at such a court. Syrian lawyer Ghazwan Kronfol told AFP the courts´ jurisdiction was expanded to civilians in response to unrest in the 1980s.