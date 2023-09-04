Zimbabwe cricket great Heath Streak dies

JOHANNESBURG: Heath Streak, one of Zimbabwe’s greatest cricketers, died on Sunday aged 49, his wife said in a social media post. He had been battling colon and liver cancer.

“In the early hours of this morning, Sunday 3 September, the greatest love of my life and the father of my beautiful children, was carried to be with the angels from his home where he wished to spend his last days surrounded by his family and closest loved ones,” Nadine Streak wrote.

A family member told AFP Streak died on his cattle farm 55 kilometres (34 miles) north east of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second most populous city.