Bellingham strikes again to earn Madrid derby win

BARCELONA: Jude Bellingham rescued Real Madrid with a 95th minute strike to secure a 2-1 win over Getafe on Saturday and maintain Los Blancos´ perfect start to La Liga, as they played with a closed roof at the Santiago Bernabeu for the first time.

The England international netted his fifth goal in four games to snatch three points from the derby clash, Madrid’s first game without injured forward Vinicius Junior.

Joselu, the Brazilian’s replacement, had pulled Carlo Ancelotti’s side level after former Madrid striker Borja Mayoral sent the visitors ahead in the first match under a roof at Madrid’s remodelled stadium.

La Liga leaders Madrid started the season with their opening three games all away from home, while construction work continued. It allowed for the retractable roof to be finished and it was closed on Saturday, with rain hitting the Spanish capital – but not the players.

“It’s a spectacular atmosphere, there’s something new,” Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters.

“I think the fans pushed a lot today, it’s a much more enclosed atmosphere. “You can feel that the fans pushed – it’s going to be a very important help and it was today.” Madrid fans were in good voice and serenaded match-winner Bellingham with The Beatles’ song ´Hey Jude´.

“When they were singing ‘Hey Jude’ at the end, I got goosebumps,” Bellingham told Real Madrid TV. “I just wanted to stand still and listen to them. My legs were shaking.” Getafe did not include on loan Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood in their squad, after his arrival on Friday.

The forward had been suspended by the Red Devils since January 2022 after facing allegations of abuse although prosecutors subsequently dropped the charges.

“Obviously we can only talk about football, about other issues, I think, that the people and the relevant systems did what they had to do, and everybody knows how it ended – without a condemnatory sentence,” said Getafe coach Jose Bordalas.

“Therefore, (he’s) a free person, a footballer of the highest level, who comes to Getafe with enormous hope. We are going to help him to recover his best level.”

Mayoral started up front for the visitors and, looking to keep his place in the side, he quickly pounced to put the visitors ahead after a heavy Fran Garcia pass. However Joselu netted his first Madrid goal from close range just after the break when Getafe could not clear Luka Modric’s teasing cross.

The Spain international started in place of Vinicius, who suffered a hamstring injury last week and is set to miss over a month.

“It’s a shame to go behind on the scoreboard but the team worked and we came out with the mentality that we would turn it around," said Joselu. Madrid turned the screw with Toni Kroos and Dani Carvajal hitting the woodwork, while Getafe goalkeeper Soria made a string of good saves.

However the goalkeeper’s only mistake ended up costing his team, when he could only parry Lucas Vazquez’s long-range drive and Bellingham reacted quickest to turn the loose ball home.

The former Borussia Dortmund man has now scored five of Madrid’s eight La Liga goals this season, helping to fill the void left by Ballon d´Or holder Karim Benzema’s departure.

Bellingham joins a small group of players to have netted in each of their first four Liga matches, including Madrid’s all-time record goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

“His quality isn’t surprising anybody, but the number of goals he’s got is surprising," said Ancelotti, who deploys Bellingham behind the forwards in a No. 10 role.

“He’s very professional, and he has a lot of examples for professionalism in this squad. He is learning very quickly.”

Earlier Takefusa Kubo hit a brace to help Real Sociedad earn their first win of the season, beating promoted side Granada 5-3 in San Sebastian. Real Sociedad visit Real Madrid after the international break, before hosting Inter Milan as they get their European campaign underway.