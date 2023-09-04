Three held for murdering boy

Police have apprehended three suspects in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old boy in Karachi.

According to police, one of the arrested suspects, Ashar, allegedly conspired with his accomplices to murder the boy and frame his own father for the crime. The initial medical report of the deceased child, Subhan, did not reveal any signs of abuse or violence. However, police initiated an investigation into the child’s death on the complaint of his father Muhammad Imran.

On August 25, Subhan's body was discovered in an underground water tank at a construction site in Liaquatabad within the jurisdiction of the Supermarket police station.

During the investigation, police arrested three suspects from the construction site. The suspects included Ashar, who was the son of the owner of the land, Ismail, who was the watchman of the construction site, and Asim, the site supervisor.

Police said Ashar and Asim were friends. The underground tank from which Subhan's body was recovered was located directly in front of Ashar's shop where Asim and Ismail would often sit together.

Ismail and Ashar also had duplicate keys for the construction site's lock. Police said there had been a conflict between the owner of the construction site, Kazim, and his son Ashar.

Subsequently, Kazim sold the property to another person, Saqib, against a contract price of Rs1 million. Police explained that Ashar and Asim had devised a plan to murder Subhan after the construction was completed and incriminate Kazim and Saqib for the murder. The suspects, according to police, had planned to frame Kazim and Saqib for the murder so that they could take possession of the building. Further investigations are under way.