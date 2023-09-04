Federal minister announces scholarships for children of KPC members

Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has said the government will announce special scholarships for children of the Karachi Press Club (KPC) members to help them attain higher education.

He made the announcement while talking to media persons at the KPC after he met its office-bearers on Sunday. Sindhi told journalists that the Federal Ministry of Education and Professional Training would conduct a workshop in Islamabad for the capacity building of journalists and the KPC members would be especially invited to attend the session.

The KPC secretary will recommend the names of the journalists for the proposed workshop. The federal education minister was of the view that students in universities and colleges should get the right to form unions and conduct healthy activities under the umbrella of the union.

He suggested that an endowment fund be established for the well-being and welfare of aged journalists after their retirement. He said the interim government would try to resolve the issues of educational institutions and universities under the federal ministry. Training sessions should also be conducted for the teachers associated with these educational institutions to raise the standard of education, he said.