Fire at warehouse destroys goods worth millions of rupees

A massive fire broke out at a plastic and fabric warehouse located in Korangi’s Zaman Town area, destroying goods worth millions of rupees.
The fire prompted an immediate response of five fire brigade vehicles. The firefighters battled the flames for over two hours and successfully brought the fire under control. The warehouse had a significant quantity of fabric and plastic materials, all of which were reduced to ashes due to the high intensity of the blaze.
The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained. According to Korangi fire station officer Zafar Khan, the exact cause of the fire was not known but there were speculations that the fire was triggered by a short circuit. Further investigations are under way.
The Sindh High Court has directed a petitioner to satisfy the court about the maintainability of his petition for...
Police have apprehended three suspects in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old boy in Karachi.According to...
The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi has awarded 26 PhD, 100 MPhil, seven MS , two MS...
Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has said the government will...
The Higher Education Commission will hold interviews for the permanent appointment of its most important post of...
In a surprising development, personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police have been found...