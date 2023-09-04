Fire at warehouse destroys goods worth millions of rupees

A massive fire broke out at a plastic and fabric warehouse located in Korangi’s Zaman Town area, destroying goods worth millions of rupees.

The fire prompted an immediate response of five fire brigade vehicles. The firefighters battled the flames for over two hours and successfully brought the fire under control. The warehouse had a significant quantity of fabric and plastic materials, all of which were reduced to ashes due to the high intensity of the blaze.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained. According to Korangi fire station officer Zafar Khan, the exact cause of the fire was not known but there were speculations that the fire was triggered by a short circuit. Further investigations are under way.