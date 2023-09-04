Interviews for HEC executive director post on 13th

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will hold interviews for the permanent appointment of its most important post of executive director on September 13, it has been learnt.

These interviews have been called after three years, while vacancy advertisements for this post had been issued five times, but interviews have never been conducted after bureaucrat Shaista Sohail’s appointment as executive director during the former HEC chairman’s tenure.

Despite her retirement, her term had been extended many times, but due to a court ruling against her appointment, interviews for the post would now be conducted by the relevant committee, with the HEC chairman in chair.

The committee has received 160 applications for the post of, and 18 of the candidates have been invited for interviews. These applicants include Dr Ziaul Qayyum, Dr Muhammad Jameel, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, Dr Muhammad Ali Sheikh and Dr Madad Ali Shah.