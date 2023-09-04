Interviews for HEC executive director post on 13th

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) will hold interviews for the permanent appointment of its most important post of executive director on September 13, it has been learnt.
These interviews have been called after three years, while vacancy advertisements for this post had been issued five times, but interviews have never been conducted after bureaucrat Shaista Sohail’s appointment as executive director during the former HEC chairman’s tenure.
Despite her retirement, her term had been extended many times, but due to a court ruling against her appointment, interviews for the post would now be conducted by the relevant committee, with the HEC chairman in chair.
The committee has received 160 applications for the post of, and 18 of the candidates have been invited for interviews. These applicants include Dr Ziaul Qayyum, Dr Muhammad Jameel, Dr Muhammad Ali Shah, Dr Muhammad Ali Sheikh and Dr Madad Ali Shah.
The Sindh High Court has directed a petitioner to satisfy the court about the maintainability of his petition for...
Police have apprehended three suspects in connection with the murder of a seven-year-old boy in Karachi.According to...
The Advanced Studies and Research Board of the University of Karachi has awarded 26 PhD, 100 MPhil, seven MS , two MS...
Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi has said the government will...
A massive fire broke out at a plastic and fabric warehouse located in Korangi’s Zaman Town area, destroying goods...
In a surprising development, personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police have been found...