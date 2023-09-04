CTD personnel arrested for extorting Rs30m from businessman

In a surprising development, personnel of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police have been found involved in robbery cases in Karachi.

According to sources, three CTD personnel have been arrested and a case filed against them as they have been found to be complicit in recent robbery cases in the city.

According to CTD officials, the three arrested officials had extorted Rs30 million from a businessman using fake warrants and threatening him with accusations of terrorism financing and money laundering.

According to CTD officials, the businessman operated in the jewellery business and was traveling from Karachi to Multan when he was targeted by the three CTD officials — Mazhar, Shoaib and Ahsan. The CTD high-ups have recommended their dismissal from service. An investigation is under way to determine the involvement of the arrested men in other criminal activities.