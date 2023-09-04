Mitigation mode

The unrelenting surge in fuel costs is a matter of great distress for the people. The consistent rise in petrol prices not only affects individual commuters, but also exerts a substantial impact on the overall cost of living. Peoples are finding it increasingly challenging to manage their budgets as they grapple with the ripple effect of soaring fuel expenses. The burden is particularly heavy on low-income households, pushing them into a more precarious financial situation.
It is important to recognize that the rise in petrol prices is not just a local concern but a global phenomenon driven by factors such as geopolitical tensions, supply and demand dynamics, and fluctuations in crude oil prices. While these factors are beyond our immediate control, I urge the relevant authorities to explore measures that can mitigate the impact of these price hikes on the country.
Habib Faiz
Karachi
