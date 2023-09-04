Big expectations

Hopefully, the country will go to the polls early next year (between January and March) to elect the new national and provincial parliaments. The country is in bad shape at the present and there is a lot at stake for everyone. Therefore, a few things should be kept in mind for the new elected rulers, whoever they may be. This includes establishing a neat and clean working relationship between the political pillar and the security pillar of the state; this is an indispensable requirement.
The new parliament should also strive to come up with a new national strategy that covers key issues like the economy, democracy, and population growth, with the aim of improving governance in these areas. Where constitutional reforms or amendments are needed these should be made after due consultation. I would argue that the next parliament and government will be the most important in our history. It will be crucial for them to rise to the level that the moment demands.
Abbas R Siddiqi
Lahore
The unrelenting surge in fuel costs is a matter of great distress for the people. The consistent rise in petrol prices...
The rupee is weakening by the day and has reached a historic low-point against the dollar. It is surprising to note...
People are out on the streets to agitate against the electricity bills which are out of reach not only of the...
There have been increasing reports of bullying and cyberbullying in schools in recent years and this issue should be...
Pakistan has been facing an energy crisis for several years, characterized by a significant gap between electricity...
One should not be surprised by the public anger over exorbitant electricity bills. The caretaker government says it is...