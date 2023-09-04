Big expectations

Hopefully, the country will go to the polls early next year (between January and March) to elect the new national and provincial parliaments. The country is in bad shape at the present and there is a lot at stake for everyone. Therefore, a few things should be kept in mind for the new elected rulers, whoever they may be. This includes establishing a neat and clean working relationship between the political pillar and the security pillar of the state; this is an indispensable requirement.

The new parliament should also strive to come up with a new national strategy that covers key issues like the economy, democracy, and population growth, with the aim of improving governance in these areas. Where constitutional reforms or amendments are needed these should be made after due consultation. I would argue that the next parliament and government will be the most important in our history. It will be crucial for them to rise to the level that the moment demands.

Abbas R Siddiqi

Lahore