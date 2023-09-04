Sinking rupee

The rupee is weakening by the day and has reached a historic low-point against the dollar. It is surprising to note that the caretaker finance minister has been largely silent on this critical issue and no measures are being taken to control the rapid devaluation of the rupee.
Prompt measures are required to strengthen the rupee and control the inflation wreaking havoc on the people.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
