No quick fix

Pakistan has been facing an energy crisis for several years, characterized by a significant gap between electricity demand and supply. This has led to frequent power outages, loadshedding, and disruptions in daily life. The energy crisis is primarily attributed to a combination of factors, including inadequate infrastructure, outdated power plants, transmission and distribution losses, and a growing electricity demand. The government has taken some measures to address the issue. This includes initiating power generation projects, promoting renewable energy sources, and implementing energy conservation programs. However, the effectiveness and progress of these efforts can vary, and economic constraints can indeed impact the government’s ability to fully resolve the crisis. It is an ongoing issue that requires sustained efforts and investments to achieve long-term solutions.
Rukhshanda Solangi
Karachi
