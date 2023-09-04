Read, write, empower

Literacy holds the key to progress and growth for countries everywhere. This is a message that will be highlighted on World Literacy Day which falls on September 8. It is also a message Pakistan needs to think about very seriously. While literacy is the foundation upon which societies build knowledge, foster critical thinking, and empower individuals to lead fulfilling lives, despite the significant advancements in education over the past century, a shocking number of people around the world remain illiterate or have limited access to quality education. Pakistan must work harder to fix this, being virtually the sole country in South Asia to have a literacy rate that still hovers little more than 60 per cent and falls further to 50 per cent or so for women. Countries such as Bangladesh with the literacy rate already approaching 80 per cent have done much better than Pakistan in the economic sphere and others mainly because they have a trained workforce.

We also have the problem of protecting the literacy rate we already have. In the first place, this is far too low and there is the threat that it could fall further not only because of the desperate economic straits people find themselves facing as the country’s economy takes a nosedive, but also because of militant attacks. These are linked, according to many, to the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan over a year ago. Of course, in Afghanistan, the situation is even more dire with secondary school education forbidden to girls. Literacy is precious, and we need to get together to protect it in the current climate. The government needs to prioritize education by allocating sufficient resources, enhancing teacher training, and improving the quality of educational materials. Educational institutions as well as the state should adapt to the changing needs of the digital age, ensuring that students are equipped with both digital and traditional literacy skills. Efforts to provide affordable internet access and digital devices to underserved communities are essential. It is essential to ensure that technology is an enabler of literacy, not a barrier. Literacy is not just for children; it is a lifelong journey. Encouraging adults to continue learning and improving their literacy skills is vital too. Literacy is a global issue, and solutions often require international cooperation. Countries can learn from one another’s successes and challenges in promoting literacy and share resources and best practices. As we celebrate World Literacy Day, let us remember that the ability to read and write is a gift that opens doors to knowledge, opportunities, and a brighter future. It is a gift that should be available to all, regardless of their background or circumstances.