Terror uptick

It all sounds too familiar. The resurgence of terror activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), a province that remained trapped in the wave of terrorism, has triggered traumatic memories for thousands of people – both civilians and security forces. A war that has led to the deaths of around 80,000 Pakistanis has become a multi-headed monster that keeps reappearing after a brief hiatus. The Thursday attack in Bannu is a sad reminder that all efforts made to eradicate terror have come undone. At least nine soldiers embraced martyrdom in the attack. The military establishment is aware of the sudden turn and has vowed, at multiple occasions, to fight more severely against terror. But there are certain unique factors that have given a new colour to the latest terror wave. First, militants now have access to far more sophisticated and high-tech weapons, courtesy of the US which, in its haste to withdraw from Afghanistan, did not realize the implications of leaving behind a set of high-grade lethal weapons. And second, the inevitable embrace of technological advancements by militants has allowed them to spread their ideology to a large number of people, convincing them to join the ‘true case’ that promises great rewards.

According to an investigation report published by an online news outlet ‘The Khorasan Diary’, the Islamic State of Khorasan (ISIS-K) has been using tech-savvy, Gen Z freelancers to spread its message to its tailored audience. While some young people treat this as a ‘job opportunity’, some get fascinated by the strongly convincing ideology and do the required job passionately. For some people, the financial stability provided by the ISIS-K is too good to be ignored. This vulnerability provides an opportunity for militants to recruit more people in their camps. The militants’ media strategy and their growing use of social media sites poses an additional challenge for our security forces. Another thing that plays a big role in disseminating extremist views is the social media algorithm that offers hundreds of similar content to people based on what they watched/liked. Lack of supervision and regulations regarding social media content has allowed people to spread dangerous messages through subtle and charming ways, and by the time such videos are taken down, the damage is already done. It has now become all the more important for authorities to work with IT experts to takedown posts and videos that inspire people to tread on a dangerous path.

According to a report compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), there has been a sharp increase in militant attacks across the country – August recording 99 reported terror incidents, the highest number recorded in any single month since November 2014. The PICSS data shows that Balochistan and former Fata were the most affected regions by militant violence in August. That TTP is operating from Afghan soil under the eyes of the Afghan Taliban government is also something that needs focus. Afghanistan has been warned several times by Pakistan but TTP safe havens still exist there. Now with newer challenges confronting our counterterror operations, Pakistan needs a whole-of-state approach to deal with this resurgence in terror, as soon as possible.