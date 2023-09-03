Minority youth summit slams Jaranwala incident

ABBOTTABAD: Speakers at the minority youth summit on Saturday condemned the Jaranwala incident and observed one-minute silence to express solidarity with the victims.
The Minority Youth Leaders’ Summit was organised in Abbottabad under the auspices of the Minority Affairs Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Young male and female students belonging to the minority community in Malakand and Hazara divisions participated in the event, where Father Nasir William was the chief guest.
In the three-day summit, sessions, training and lectures of eminent personalities from various walks of life were organised to highlight the leadership skills among the minority youth.
The training and other activities were conducted by eminent trainers on leadership, leadership qualities, contemporary problems and their appropriate solutions.
A special talk was held on emotional intelligence for the youth. The role and importance of the minority community especially the youth in the country’s development was discussed.
The speakers said that Islam called for protecting the rights of the minorities while the Constitution of Pakistan also ensured the protection of the rights of minorities.
Sahibzada Haider Jan, Planning Officer of Minority Affairs Department, said the provincial government was taking steps for the wellbeing and prosperity of minorities.
