Two held; cash, contrabands recovered

MARDAN: A man wanted in motorcycle lifting cases was arrested here on Saturday while another accused was arrested with drugs and weapons. Following several complaints of motorbike lifting lodged at Sheikh Maltoon Police Station, District Police Chief Najibur Rehman directed the cops to trace the lifter. A police spokesman said that the team arrested Aman, a resident of Shahi Bagh area. During the interrogation, the arrestee confessed to his crime.
