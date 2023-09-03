 
September 03, 2023
Peshawar

Official bans items’ storage to contain dengue

By Bureau report
PESHAWAR: The deputy commissioner of Mardan has enforced a two-month ban on the storage of old tyres, scrap materials, and other items in open areas with the aim of curbing the spread of dengue.

The ban, enforced under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), aims to protect the lives of people, stated a notification.