Caretaker govt working with dedication: CM aide

PESHAWAR: The special assistant to the chief minister, Zafarullah Khan, has said the members of the caretaker government were committed to delivering as per expectations of the public till the elections.

Talking to reporters, he said that the incumbent caretaker cabinet led by Chief Minister Muhammad Azam Khan was working hard to deliver. He added the caretakers would perform their duty with commitment and dedication till the formation of new government after the polls.

The KP government got a caretaker set up in January after the provincial assembly was dissolved. However, the Election Commission of Pakistan expressed reservations over political affiliation of its cabinet members after which they were de-notified and a new team was given the task last month.