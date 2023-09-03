Lawyers protest against inflated power bills

PESHAWAR: The district bar association here on Saturday staged a protest demonstration against the inflated electricity bills and skyrocketing inflation in the country.

The protest demonstration was led by District Bar Association, Peshawar, President Ashfaq Ahmad Khalil Advocate. The members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and Peshawar High Court Bar Association also participated in the protest.

The lawmakers participating in the protest marched from the District and Sessions Court to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Chowk.

Chanting slogans against the government for the recent hike in the POL rates and electricity tariff, the protesting lawyers said that the people were being made to pay for the luxuries of the ruling elite.

They said that the lawyer fraternity would launch a movement against the government if the rulers did not mend their ways by withdrawing the hike in the electricity tariff and POL rates and bringing down the prices of the daily use items.

They said that the lawyer community had launched a movement in 2007 against a military dictator to ensure the rule of law.

District Bar Association, Peshawar, President Ashfaq Ahmad Khalil Advocate said that they lawyers would launch a country-wide protest if the government did not take steps to provide relief to the people in the face of backbreaking inflation in the country.

He said that the policies of the government were against the provisions of the constitution, adding that the rulers had imposed the International Monetary Fund on the entire nation.