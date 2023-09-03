Five fresh PhDs join KMU

PESHAWAR: The five PhD doctors from foreign countries have joined the Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar. A press release said a ceremony was organized to welcome the faculty members who had completed doctoral studies in various fields from foreign countries.

Speaking at the occasion, KMU Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia ul Haq hoped these PhD doctors would prove to be a valuable asset not only to KMU but to the entire province. He said the inclusion of these five PhD doctors is not only a manifestation of their confidence in KMU, but it also reflects their determination that they have the passion to render valuable services to the country and especially to their province. Among the PhD doctors who have recently joined KMU, Dr. Maria Ishaq completed her PhD from Malaysia in Dental Public Health, Dr. Shaista Rasool from UK in Public Health, Dr. Adnan Khan from Australia in Vision Sciences, Dr. Nasir Ahmad from UK in Pharmacology and Dr. Muhammad Waseem Khan holds PhD in Pharmaceutics from China.