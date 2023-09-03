No role in appointing distributors for pharma companies: DRAP

PESHAWAR: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) said on Saturday that it had no role in the appointment of distributors by pharmaceutical firms, saying that appointing distributors for uninterrupted medicine supply is the sole responsibility of the company.

“There are drug shortages in low-, middle-, and high-income countries around the world. There are many factors that contribute to shortages, including supply and demand issues, price hikes, and currency devaluations,” the DRAP said in a statement.

In order to overcome the problem, DRAP has developed a variety of strategies. “DRAP has developed a mobile application for reporting shortages and hoarding of medicines. Citizens are encouraged to report any shortage or hoarding complaints on the mobile App. DRAP’s team is diligently resolving all complaints received on the App. The national task force of DRAP is also taking immediate action against hoarders without any influence,” it added.

Patients in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have been complaining of a shortage of certain life-saving drugs for the past few months.

The patients suffering from epilepsy have particularly been raising the lack of medicine Tegral (Carbamazepine, used in Epilepsy) in the province.

The pharmacists and patients complained that the pharmaceutical company has allotted its distribution to a single distributor in Peshawar, forcing patients to come from far-flung areas of the province to Peshawar and wait for hours for the same distributor.

“This medicine is effective in epilepsy but patients suffering from epilepsy are made to go through serious pain and hardships to get a few tablets from the single distributor in Peshawar,” a senior neurologist, Prof Dr Adnan Khan, who is also president of Pakistan Society of Neurology, told The News.

“This is the prime responsibility of DRAP to take note of the suffering of epilepsy patients and make it mandatory for the pharmaceutical company to set up other distribution points for their medicines. It will end the monopoly of a single distributor and help the poor patients to get medicines easily in their native cities, rather than coming to Peshawar,” Prof Adnan Khan opined.

Most of the physicians are not satisfied with the efficacy of the medicines manufactured in Pakistan and prescribed to epilepsy patients. It is in fact the responsibility of DRAP to ensure international standards in drug manufacturing in Pakistan.