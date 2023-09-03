Sherpao seeks audit of IPP deals

SWABI: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday said an audit should be conducted into the agreements reached with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) as the deals were mainly investor-friendly instead of being consumer-friendly.

He was addressing a gathering in Swabi district where known political figures announced joining the QWP.

Calling for steps to lower the circular debt of the power sector, Aftab Sherpao said the power sector’s transmission and distribution losses stood at Rs520 billion.

He said the line losses of the Peshawar Electric Supply Company reached Rs153.8 billion during the financial year 2021-22, adding that the government should take steps to address the issues related to the distribution and transmission system.

He added the government should form a commission to probe the line losses.

Expressing concern over rising attacks on security forces in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he called for a strategy to curb terrorism.

He said the country was faced with a host of challenges ranging from political and financial instability to worsening law and order and the deepening sense of deprivation among the smaller federating units.

He called for creating an enabling environment for holding free, fair and peaceful general elections by conducting the delimitation process in a proper manner so that the next elected government could take steps to provide relief to the people in the face of backbreaking inflation as well as putting the economy on the right track.

He hoped the next elected government would focus on addressing the sense of deprivation among the smaller provinces, adding that no effort should be spared to restore peace in the country particularly the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and its merged districts.

Commenting on the recent increase in the prices of the petroleum products, he said the raise in the POL products would trigger a fresh wave of inflation.

He said the rupee depreciation and the economic meltdown had already crippled the people financially who were now taking to streets to vent their anger. He said the prices of the daily use items had gone beyond the purchasing power of the people.

The QWP leader said the shutter-down strikes and protest by traders and the people would lead to unrest if the government did not take steps to mitigate their sufferings.

Criticising the PTI leadership for the May 9 incidents, said former prime minister Imran Khan staged the cipher drama and strained Pakistan’s relations with other countries for his vested interests.

He said political stability was a prerequisite for economic stability as the country could no longer afford turmoil. He attributed the prevailing challenges to the outcome of the 2018 general election, which was massively rigged to favour a certain political party.

Aftab Sherpao said though his party had reservations about digital census, the delimitation process should be carried out at the earliest to pave the way for the next general election.