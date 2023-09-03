Transporters stage protest

PESHAWAR: Shaheen Transport Owners Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged a protest at the General Bus Stand on Saturday against inflation and hike in the prices of petroleum products.

The protest was led by the association president Hamza Shah Yousafzai. The protesters were holding placards inscribed with slogans against the government.

They rejected the hike in the prices of petrol and asked the government to stop punishing the masses for the wrong policies of rulers.

They said that the government was making policies on the dictation of the IMF while it did not bother to stop the useless expenditure of the national resources. They said that the government should stop wasting the national resources on bureaucrats, politicians and the judiciary.