Three alleged terrorists killed in Khyber

PESHAWAR: Three alleged terrorists were killed during an operation in Shagai area of Khyber district on Saturday.
Reports said an encounter took place between the cops of the Counter-Terrorism Department and terrorists near Ali Masjid in Khyber. Three alleged terrorists were killed in the encounter while ammunition and explosives were recovered from the spot.
