Sunday September 03, 2023
Peshawar

Three alleged terrorists killed in Khyber

By Bureau report
September 03, 2023

PESHAWAR: Three alleged terrorists were killed during an operation in Shagai area of Khyber district on Saturday.

Reports said an encounter took place between the cops of the Counter-Terrorism Department and terrorists near Ali Masjid in Khyber. Three alleged terrorists were killed in the encounter while ammunition and explosives were recovered from the spot.