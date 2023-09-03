People are talking about

— how the Multan Sultans are making headlines for the best possible reason — they’ve just appointed the first woman GM in PSL history. Twenty-eight-year-old Hijab Zahid is also the youngest GM in the franchise’s history and will become one of the only women to be appointed the head of a T20 franchise in the world. People say we are used to having women in such positions in the corporate world in Pakistan but not the sporting world, so this is a great step forward.

— the news that javelin marvel, Arshad Nadeem ensured Pakistan got its first medal at the World Athletics Championships when he won the silver in Budapest. People say for a country whose past entries have never gone beyond the qualifying stage, he has advanced to the finals proving he belongs among the world’s elite throwers and it is high time he received backing to fulfil his potential, as he has shown that the distance between him and glory is not that unattainable.

— the ‘pet lion’ found wandering the streets of Karachi and how various wildlife experts have highlighted the dangers as well as the cruelty of keeping wild beasts for personal amusement. People say as long as wealthy and powerful individuals continue to see exotic animals as a status symbol, it is unlikely that the illicit trade in wildlife will go away, so these citizens definitely need an education on the moral unacceptability of keeping wild beasts behind bars or in confined spaces.

— the service at customer care centres of commercial banks, in particular for senior citizens who are not able to interact personally with those managing the banks affairs because of their age and because there are many strict rules in place due to security concerns. People say while the banks viewpoint is valid and they need to be careful because of the many ways in which bank fraud occurs, there should be special facilities to deal with senior citizens and their problems.

— how begging become common and is no longer confined to individuals seeking help out of necessity but has transformed into a complex network controlled by what can be best described as a beggar mafia which exploits the generosity of citizens. People say we must recognise that our immediate financial support inadvertently perpetuates the cycle of dependency, so instead of providing alms we should support organizations and initiatives that seek to uplift needy individuals through education, training, and sustainable employment opportunities.

— the sad fact that with unemployment spreading like wildfire owing to downsizing and retrenchments in the corporate sector, there are more and more young person’s accepting whatever they can in the name of employment, even if they are qualified to do specific and specialized work. People say with worries related to earning a livelihood, they hardly find time to worry about their intellectual ability if it does not help in putting two square meals on the table. — I.H.