150 areas of twin cities marked crime-generating points

Islamabad : Should people show their satisfaction over the police performance in opposition to criminal mafias and unconvincing fight against daring gangsters? When street crimes become irrepressible, when the criminal mafia turn out to be irresistible, when police stations turn into open markets, when trade of selling and buying of justice, when police become barons and defenders of mafias, when police stations turned into safe heavens for wrongdoers and torment for the meagre and voiceless people, when the police deny the basic rights of aggrieved people of lodging FIRs just to show controlled crime on papers but not on ground, when LEAs fail or feel feeble to implementing law of the land.

When the top cop embraces his criminal-minded cop for using filthy language against a civilian on the roads without any flawless reason and validate his unethical and criminal act, when the police authorities egg-on avoiding lodging FIR to overcome the hiking ratio of misdemeanour by hiding crimes and to show declined figures of offences to show their “efficiency” with void “performance”.

The dwellers of , apparently, heavily guarded twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are increasingly scared of mobile phone snatching as well as car and bike lifting as such incidents have increased in the commercial and residential areas of the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Innumerable incidents of the specific commercial and residential areas of the twin-cities, remained hidden because the police refused to take up cases, specially, relating to street crimes, for the reason, the aggrieved avoid to approach police stations to avoid humiliation form the Thana police.

People witness loads of incidents of street crimes, every day, everywhere but keep silent to save their lives. The pillion-riding grabbers snatch hundreds of mobile phones and heavy cash from citizens and tens of four and two wheelers are stolen or snatched from the different vicinities of the twin-cities. Armed robbers struck at different places in the city and deprived citizens of huge cash and gold ornament in the same period.

In the same period, auto thieves stole eight bikes from the limits of the Tarnol police station, six motorbikes from the jurisdiction of Koral police station as well as five motorbikes and two cars from the limits of the Industrial Area police station.

Approximately, 150 areas of the twin-cities, have been marked crime-generating points but remained inattentive by the authorities responsible for making the city as crime-free, including

Furthermore, auto thieves stole motorbikes from the specific areas falling in the jurisdictions of the capital police stations, in the same period, criminals remained active in the limits Rawalpindi which are left inattentive. Armed snatchers also remained active in Rawalpindi and Islamabad and the crime rate is being accelerated because poor performance and ill-planning from the policy makers.

The planners believes in improving night patrolling, try wrong decisions again and again and repeat their wrong efforts by changing name of the bike-riding patrolling force involved in behave rudely with the public and grab bribery forcibly by misusing their uniform.

In these circumstances, when LEAs lost control over the mafia and fail to maintain writ of the state, the people should think securing their areas from the gangsters on their own with the cooperation of the community.

There are many effective methods to combat street crimes with zero involvement of area police, some of the most effective methods including “Thikri Pahra” by using strength of youths of their localities. A retired police officer, having expertise of providing security, suggests that surveillance could be maintained by using collective technology including CCTV cameras privately installed at various houses.

Formation of neighbourhood watch groups and involving community members in the design and implementation of crime-prevention strategies by improving the physical environment of public areas to make them less conducive to crime, using targeted patrols and other proactive measures to deter crime before it happens. It is important to note that there is no single solution to the problem of street crime, other than taking personal interest of the community for the complete elimination of the street crime. A comprehensive approach that addresses the problem from multiple angles is most likely to be effective.

There are some personal safety tips that can help you avoid becoming a victim of street crime, as, “Be aware of your surroundings and trust your strength to counter the attack from the gangsters, however, if you feel unsafe, leave the area immediately, avoid walking alone at night, especially in high-crime areas, but, if you must walk alone, walk with confidence and make eye contact with people. Don’t carry valuables with you, or keep them hidden,” the expert directed. “If you are attacked, scream and fight back, consequently, by taking these precautions, you can help to protect yourself from street crime,” he concluded.