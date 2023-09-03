School achieves education award

Islamabad : The Millennium Education Group has been adorned with a prestigious title of ‘Fastest Growing Brand of the Year Award 2022’ by the Brand’s Foundation, Brand of the Year Award Ceremony held at a hotel, last day says a press release. The title has been conferred under the category of ‘School System’ amid this award giving ceremony, says a press release.

The award has been received by Amena Khan Regional Director on behalf of Dr. Faisal Mushtaq Founder & CEO The Millennium Education Group, Pakistan. Amena Khan spoke at the award ceremony, underlined the importance of quality education in guaranteeing the success of Pakistan’s youth. She furthered and urged to focus on how quality education vitally plays a role, not only for individual success but also for the country’s general prosperity and advancement. On the end note, she reaffirmed the CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq’s commitment to offer learners worldwide with innovative and world-class education.

Among the attendees of the auspicious moment has been, Ms. Ayesha Jatoi, HR & TLS Coordinator and Syed Saim Iftikhar Manager Regional Office - South Region, The Millennium Education Group, Pakistan. The proud faculty expressed gratitude and belongingness to Pakistan’s leading education group accentuating it as the world’s largest K-12 teacher training institute, with nearly 9,150 active alumni, over 25 educational degrees, and eight prominent test and qualifying boards.

On this occasion, Founder & CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq emphasized the need to encourage academic excellence, student achievement, social entrepreneurship, and equitable opportunity for all. He feels that giving learners the standardized platform is critical in assisting them to achieve their goals of admission to top colleges throughout the world.