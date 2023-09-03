Islamic economic system advocated

Islamabad : Pakistan can transform its external debts by opting for Islamic financial modes of IMF and World Bank, and domestic debts, through mechanisms like Mudarabah, Musharakah, and Murabaha, if necessary steps are taken in a timely manner and strict priorities are set by legal authorities, said Ahmad Ali Siddiqui, director of the Centre for Excellence in Islamic Finance, Institute of Business Administration, during a discussion.

He also advocated the enabling of an 'Islamic First' mindset at state and organizational levels to establish an Islamic economic system. The discussion on ‘Road Map for Conversion towards Islamic Financial System in Islamic Republic of Pakistan: Enabling Mindset and Strategies’, was held with the think tank IPS's research team associated with the institute's economy desk and moderated by IPS GM (Operations) Naufil Shahrukh.

It was meant for understanding the status quo, exploring the required legal measures for the development of the Islamic Financial System in Pakistan, and forging a strategic roadmap with recommendations for converting the financial system into a complete interest-free system. Ahmad Ali Siddiqui, who is also the senior executive vice president & head, Product Development and Shariah Compliance (PDSC), Meezan Bank, and secretary for Shariah Supervisory Board, Meezan Bank, presented a snapshot of the current state and the share of the Islamic finance industry in Pakistan.

He highlighted a significant increase in the industry's share in the government's local borrowings. "Currently, it stands at eight percent in the form of Sukuk, out of the total domestic borrowing, a stark contrast from the nearly zero percent observed in 2018. Furthermore, the Islamic Finance sector now accounts for almost 15% of the domestic debt of Public Sector Entities, and the Islamic share of the government's borrowings for commodity operations has reached 40%, and in some cases, even 50%."

The expert said non-bank institutes and mutual funds had also made substantial strides in adopting Islamic modes, with Islamic non-bank financial institutions holding a 36% share, and Islamic Mutual Funds capturing a 43% share of the market. He discussed the importance of adopting an 'Islamic First' mindset and having strong political will to bring about desired changes and highlighted the need for the government to transform government-owned financial institutions, schemes, and instruments into Shariah-compliant ones, such as National Savings and Treasury bills to sukuk.

Mr Siddiqui also pointed out the feasibility of converting external debt to Shariah-compliant forms, given that the World Bank and IMF accept such financial modes. He explained methods for public sector enterprises to convert their debts and suggested that conventional banks could easily transition to Islamic ones with a coordinated effort by the State Bank and SECP, supported by legal and regulatory frameworks, comprehensive acts, laws, and Islamic banking courts. The expert proposed encouraging bank conversion through incentives and tax benefits for consumers.