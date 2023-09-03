Public decries inflation, lawlessness and corruption

Islamabad : Ever-increasing inflation, uncertain situations, lawlessness, corruption in all government departments, political instability, unemployment, poor health, and the education system are the hot topics of the town nowadays.

Parents are upset about the future of their children and discuss all these burning issues all around in group discussions. The most affected party was the young generation from age 16 to 26 in present circumstances because they were not seeing their bright future in this situation.

‘The News’ interviewed the majority of locals of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad who were very upset because of the present situation where the public was running from pillar to post to ease their lives but in vain. Some pessimistic people were hoping for a better situation but after general elections in the country.

Irum Gillani, a final year student from Islamabad told ‘The News’ here on Saturday that she doesn’t understand where the country was going. In fact, the nation was facing this bad situation due to the enmity of different political parties. Different political parties and others did not think about the nation at all. They have individual thinking rather than collective resulted we are facing bad circumstances in every field of life, she said.

Noor Fatima, a university student said that the people of Pakistan are going through a hard time where nobody cares about them. There was a bleak situation all around and nothing for the young generation in the country. The brain (cream of the country) was migrating to other developed countries, the public was dying of hunger and ever-increasing inflation while looters freely looted even women in daylight but bosses saw the whole drama with closed eyes, she said.

Dr Muhammad Umar resident of Rawalpindi said that the nation was facing crisis and crisis every day but nobody was present even to console them. The prices of all eatable and non-eatable items have become out of reach for a common man, all utility bills became out of reach for a common man even life became very costly for a common man but bosses were silent on this situation, he bemoaned.

Riaz Ahmed Sheikh, a senior citizen said that all government departments particularly civic bodies were taking full advantage of the present situation and freely looting the public with both hands. The majority of key post officers were on additional charges or enjoying their seats on ‘stay orders’, particularly in Rawalpindi. They don’t have any interest in resolving public issues, he said.