‘Culture literacy activities for youngsters to be promoted’

Islamabad : Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah Saturday said that government has planned multiple initiatives to promote ''culture literacy activities'' for youngsters to enable them to be future leaders and effective contributors for society.
"Cultural competence is essential for teachers and educators to effectively work with students from diverse cultural backgrounds", he said while talking to a private news channel. He said that the country could make progress if every citizen realized and performed its responsibilities. Minister further emphasized the need to effectively promote cultural and tourism activities at the local, national, and international levels.
Replying to a question, he said the current government is determined to highlight the heritage, civilization, language, art and culture of the province in a creative and constructive way.
— how the Multan Sultans are making headlines for the best possible reason — they’ve just appointed the first...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and a private housing society of Islamabad have signed a...
Islamabad : Should people show their satisfaction over the police performance in opposition to criminal mafias and...
Islamabad : The Journalist community has pledged to work with the government to ensure a polio-free Pakistan at a...
Islamabad : After the summer break, the Floral Art Society Islamabad/ Rawalpindi chapter, ‘Magnolia’ held its AGM...
Islamabad : The Millennium Education Group has been adorned with a prestigious title of ‘Fastest Growing Brand of...