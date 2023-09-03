‘Culture literacy activities for youngsters to be promoted’

Islamabad : Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah Saturday said that government has planned multiple initiatives to promote ''culture literacy activities'' for youngsters to enable them to be future leaders and effective contributors for society.

"Cultural competence is essential for teachers and educators to effectively work with students from diverse cultural backgrounds", he said while talking to a private news channel. He said that the country could make progress if every citizen realized and performed its responsibilities. Minister further emphasized the need to effectively promote cultural and tourism activities at the local, national, and international levels.

Replying to a question, he said the current government is determined to highlight the heritage, civilization, language, art and culture of the province in a creative and constructive way.