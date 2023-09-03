Committee formed to probe illegal land transfer in Sector E-11

Islamabad : Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (r) Anwarul Haq has constituted a three-member fact-finding inquiry committee to probe irregularities in the transfer of state land in Sector E-11. The committee comprises Director Security Syed Fateh Ali Mannan as chairman while Director Building Control (South) Shafi Muhammad Marwat and Assistant Director (Confidential) Mohsin Zaheer Qureshi will be its members.

The inquiry committee directed to submit its report within three days, is tasked to indicate background details and facts of the case pertaining to back back-dated transfer of property Qila number 433 and 463 in sector E-11. The committee has also been directed to identify violations, irregularities if any committed by officials of the Deputy Commissioner's office and Land and Rehabilitation Directorate of CDA and others. The committee in its report will identify officials involved in the malpractice.

Meanwhile, on directives of the CDA Chairman, the Human Resources Directorate of CDA has also issued suspension orders to the Assistant Director of Land and Rehabilitation Directorate, Aftab Saleem, and Dealing Assistant Jamshed for their apparent involvement in the illegal and irregular transfer of land. The sources said that senior officials knowingly or unknowingly approved the illegal transfer of land in Sector E-11.