Dengue spread takes shape of outbreak

Rawalpindi : The number of patients being tested positive for dengue fever from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi has registered a tremendous increase in the last one week and the trend shows that the spread of the infection has taken shape of an outbreak after reporting of as many as 179 confirmed cases in the last seven days.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that in the last 24 hours, another 33 patients have been reported from the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi taking the total number of patients so far tested positive from the region to 361. In the last 24 hours, as many as 22 patients have been confirmed positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district taking the tally to 243 while another 11 patients have been reported from Islamabad Capital Territory taking the tally in the federal capital to 118.

The situation has become alarming as in the last one week, a total of 106 patients have tested positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district at an average of over 15 patients per day while 73 confirmed patients have been reported from the federal capital in the last seven days recording an average of 10.4 patients per day. According to many health experts, the situation hints that the dengue fever outbreak may get severe in the region in the next few days.

It is important that till August 11 this year, the total number of patients tested positive for dengue fever from Rawalpindi district and ICT was 65 and the situation was not like that of an outbreak because 51 patients were reported from Rawalpindi and 14 from ICT in the previous two months or so. At that time, the patients tested positive were termed as sporadic cases.

The trend, however, changed in the last three weeks and the incidence of the infection started taking shape of an outbreak hitting certain areas and localities in the twin cities. The burden of dengue fever patients at the public sector hospitals, particularly, in Rawalpindi is also on the rise as on Saturday morning, as many as 69 dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at the three allied hospitals in town.